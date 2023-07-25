A salary bump was approved Tuesday for Kern County department heads and managers — five elected and 302 non-elected — who, compared to nearby counties, make significantly less money.
“It’s been a long journey to get to today,” Devin Brown, Kern’s chief human resources officer, told the Board of Supervisors, which unanimously approved the raises.
The pay raises come at a cost of $285,006 per year for elected officials, and $2.3 million for non-elected managers and directors, according to James Zervis, the county’s chief operating officer who will soon be the chief administrative officer.
Salaries adjusted for five elected department heads are: a 16.65% salary increase for the county’s treasurer-tax collector, assessor-recorder and auditor-controller-county clerk (to $6,790.58 biweekly); 15.53% salary increase for the county’s district attorney (to $8,713.83 biweekly); and a 32.72% increase (to $8,713.83 biweekly) for the sheriff-coroner-public administrator. There will be no change to pay for members of the Board of Supervisors.
With these adjustments approved, elected officials in these departments will be given salaries “above the average and median base salaries of their counterparts,” according to the county.
This follows a recent study by Kern’s human resources department, which compared the salaries of Kern’s elected officials to those in peer counties, including Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare. By comparison, the elected positions in Kern made anywhere between 3.76% and 21.20% less than other counties.
“Even when we are able to provide wage growth for our employees, it doesn’t trickle up to our elected department heads on a consistent basis,” Brown said, adding that they’ve received three wage bumps since 2011 for a total 8.64% increase.
Similar trends extend across the 175 job classifications filled by 302 county employees highlighted in a separate county report. Officials established 25 new pay grades that span the pay range of all 175 job classifications. Changes ranged from 1% more pay to 22.7%, and equate to an average salary increase of 5.13% for these jobs.
Rebecca Vaughan, a division director with Kern’s probation department, criticized the study for including counties such as Tulare and Madera that have a smaller population and equivocally smaller workload, while ignoring her request to do a comparison within the county between positions that do similar work.
“Don’t get me wrong. I’m grateful to receive any increase, yet compensation for these positions are still 30 to 38% below the other ones doing the same work,” Vaughan said. “On face value this is punishment to the affected staff, who I apologize to for speaking up about it … a deeper dive shows this action really seems to be something like retaliation.”
District 3 Supervisor and Board Chairman Jeff Flores also questioned why the study included rural counties, asking whether it would make more sense to include Riverside or San Bernardino “so we have an optimal comparison.”
Brown responded by saying that with any study like this, it’s common to have a mix of types of counties that are not the same size. Beyond that, he continued, it’s common for such studies to use nearby counties, as they reflect a consistent cost of living.
“It makes it easier to compare apples to apples,” Brown said, adding that Riverside also has close to 30,000 county employees. “And despite those counties (in the study) being small, they still have salaries rising above ours.”
For years, Kern’s management has had its salaries determined by an industrywide formula increase, instead of individual increases based on classification. This has caused many department heads to earn salaries nearly equivalent to their subordinates.
In the elected office of the district attorney, the assistant department head makes 4% more than their boss, Brown said, while the sheriff-coroner-public administrator makes 20% less than the undersheriff.
“In regards to the appointed department heads as well as management staff, their salaries are established by resolution of the Board of Supervisors, as opposed to set by the formula in the Ordinance Code,” Zervis said. “A separate resolution is being proposed to address these groups of employees and bring them in line with our counties of comparison.”
The resolution also ensures a minimum 5% higher base salary for department heads than their respective assistants, to incentivize “qualified candidates” when positions become vacant.
“These are very challenging jobs and we want to make sure we continue to get great candidates like the ones we have in office,” Brown said.
Two additional considerations were approved that guaranteed longevity pay for the Kern County undersheriff and reopened contracts to approve wage increases for employees within the county sheriff’s office, to fill vacancies and improve employee retention.
Unlike the other wage increases, these will be funded by Measure K, and deliver on “the direct feedback” from residents.
Adjustments for non-elected positions take effect July 29, while the difference will reflect on elected department heads’ paychecks on Sept. 9.