County leaders unanimously approved the $3.7 billion preliminary budget Tuesday, which staff recommended for the 2023-23 fiscal year.
"This budget is a culmination of hard work and thoughtful decision-making," said Ryan Alsop, Kern's administrative officer. "... This year's budget focuses on enhancing services for residents of unincorporated communities, utilizing $56 million in new general fund revenue, thanks to the voter-approved Measure K."
Many new fixtures are included in the budget including more than $70 million dedicated to offering competitive salaries to county employees, to stymie retention issues. It also features investments in parks, roads and bridges; expands hours at eight libraries; pays for a new county firehouse; establishes a payment schedule for the new, $175 million public safety radio system; and bolsters the county's election division with $2.6 million in new equipment and additional staff.
Alsop also mentioned a new coroner's facility is under construction, and they are in the process of relocating the county's animal shelter "that will bolster spay and neuter services and drive towards achieving a zero-kill shelter."
"These are among just some of the highlights in our recommendation before you this morning," Alsop said.
The budget is $394 million more than last year, said Elsa Martinez, the county's top financial officer, which can be attributed to myriad factors. Officials expect $254 million next year in state and federal funding, as well as the $56 million expected from the Measure K penny tax. Remaining funds saved from this year will be carried forward.
Tuesday's meeting was the first of four sessions the county will hold through Aug. 29, when a final hearing and decision will be made. With the preliminary budget's approval, the next hearing will be held at the board chambers on July 24 at 6 p.m. and on the following morning, July 25, at 9 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend both meetings.
"While I won't be here in late August to see you through the final adoption, I'm confident this recommendation positions your board for a smooth and successful adoption," Alsop said.
In other news: County supervisors approved a request by Kern Public Works to apply for reimbursement in $54 million in repairs to emergency roads and bridges damaged during the winter storms and subsequent floods in March.
Emergency roads are used by first responders and various authorities, and are a necessity to maintain. Yet some roads have remained closed since March due to "catastrophic damage," due to flooding by snowmelt not seen since the 1980s.
"Flood-prone and damaged areas must be maintained to protect public health, safety and welfare," Alicia Gutierrez, spokesperson for Kern Public Works, wrote in an email Monday. "Emergency road and bridge work is necessary to prevent or mitigate damage to public facilities."
As of Monday, the public works department said they've spent over $1.2 million on worker wages to make the necessary repairs at 60 different locations. They estimate it will cost another $52 million to make the necessary repairs.
Public works also received approval to submit emergency permits to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which are required for work in the rivers and streambeds.
County supervisors authorized the purchase of $18 million in vehicles and equipment for government use. Approval was needed, Martinez explained, before the county officially adopted its new budget.
"This is not as exciting as the budget, but it's equally important," Martinez said.
Volatile market conditions make it difficult to buy vehicles at a good price, Martinez said. The approval allows the Kern's Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza to purchase vehicles at government pricing starting in early July.
"With this approval, we can place orders sooner, and take advantage of the price and get vehicles in service as soon as possible," Martinez said.