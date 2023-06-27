_40T0510.jpg

County supervisors approved the recommended $3.7 billion budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, ushering a two-month budget season during which staff will accept input from the public and elected officials. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

"This budget is a culmination of hard work and thoughtful decision-making," said Ryan Alsop, Kern's administrative officer. "... This year's budget focuses on enhancing services for residents of unincorporated communities, utilizing $56 million in new general fund revenue, thanks to the voter-approved Measure K."