Recovery for the region hit by the most destructive wildfire in California history is expected to be long and hard, but some in Kern County have not backed down from the call for help.
Three employees of Kern County Public Health Services have travelled to Butte County in the last two months, volunteering their time and expertise in the cleanup of the areas hit by the Camp Fire.
"I enjoy helping people on a small scale, day to day, so when there is an opportunity like this, for me, it’s an automatic yes,” said Ryan Beahm, a registered environmental health specialist, who travelled to Butte County for two weeks in late January. “I needed to go, not for me, but just because I have an innate longing to help people. So it’s almost like that on steroids, because the entire time you’re there you are helping somebody.”
Beahm volunteered to help after Butte County issued a “mutual aid request” to counties throughout California.
Under such a request – which is frequently used to bring additional firefighters to counties battling wildfires – county employees can travel to neighboring jurisdiction to help deal with an emergency.
Beahm oversaw cleanup crews and served as a liaison for the county government, answering residents questions about what would happen to their property.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Beahm said of the effect of the fire. “Most people don’t understand or can’t comprehend the vast destruction that that fire did.”
Karrie Rubalcaba and Evelyn Elizalde, also registered environmental health specialists, travelled to Butte County in December in response to the county’s mutual aid request.
They were among the first government officials to help residents return to homes that had been completely destroyed.
“I’ve never seen anything like it so it was shocking to me,” Elizalde said. “You would encounter residents that were just devastated.”
Elizalde and Rubalcaba were based in Paradise during their time in Butte County. Like Beahm, they also served as county liaisons and oversaw cleanup efforts.
“It just seemed like everything had melted to the ground,” Rubalcaba said. “Some people were telling me it was like a bomb went through it because you had two-to-three-story buildings at your feet.”
The Camp Fire is estimated to have caused billions of dollars in damage. It consumed 153,336 acres and destroyed 13,696 single-residence homes, according to National Wildfire Coordinating Group, a federal government agency.
The damage is so extensive that Butte County does not expect to have all parcels cleared of debris until 2020.
And rebuilding cannot begin until the homes and buildings are cleared.
“It is a slower process than some people may hope for, but it’s the right way,” Beahme said. “We honestly are doing the best that we can.”
As homes and businesses are cleared of debris, the county will need to rebuild basic infrastructure that was destroyed by the fire.
“Getting water and power and those basic needs back up for the town is really the first part that needs to happen before real rebuilding will begin,” said Amy Rutledge, a division chief at the Health Department.
The mutual aid request from Butte County still stands.
Although counties that are nearer to the Camp Fire are expected to provided more help than those further away, Rutledge said Kern’s Health Department would be glad to send more aid.
