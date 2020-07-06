A new trend has emerged in local COVID-19 cases. For the sixth time in seven days, Kern County reported more than 100 new cases Monday morning and a local health official said the the uptick may be related to people continuing to have contact with non-household members.
The county announced 124 new cases and no new deaths at a morning news briefing, bringing total cases to 5,379 while total deaths remained at 82.
"What we have noticed in our contact tracing is that we do have a number of people who identify non-household contacts. So people are gathering," said Kim Hernandez, the county's lead epidemiologist.
"We want to remind people to limit, as much as possible, the gatherings you are doing with people outside your household," Hernandez said.
In addition to climbing case counts, Kern's hospitals are seeing dramatic increases in COVID-19 patients. As of Saturday, 204 people were hospitalized in the county's 10 hospitals. That's an increase of 15 patients from the previous day and an increase of 62 cases from the previous Saturday when the number of patients hospitalized was 142.
The increasing hospital rates has kept Kern on the state's watchlist for counties that are exceeding certain metrics that are indicators of the virus' spread.
