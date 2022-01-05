Kern Animal Services hosting open house Jan. 15

Kern County Animal Services is once again welcoming the community to become a volunteer to help care for Kern’s homeless pets. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Animal Services is hosting an open house at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. in Bakersfield to learn more about volunteering.
Anyone interested in volunteering with Kern County Animal Services can take a tour of the facility, and people can sign up for orientations.
Applications to become a volunteer with Kern County Animal Services can be found on the department’s website at www.kerncountyanimalservices.org.