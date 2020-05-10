Kern County has 26 new confirmed cororavirus cases, the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported Sunday morning.
That means there are now a total of 1,264 cases, which includes 10 non-residents who tested positive while in the county.
As previously reported, 15 people have died from the virus.
Public Health reports 753 residents have recovered, while 447 are isolating at home and 39 people are hospitalized.
The cases break down into 50.9 percent males and 49.1 percent females.
The age breakdown is: 94 cases among those ages 17 and under; 714 cases among those ages 18-49; 292 cases among those ages 50-64; and 154 cases among those ages 65 and older.
You can see all available data at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.