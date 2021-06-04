Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project makes its debut

Mariachi music filled the air on Friday as the City of Bakersfield proudly showed off its latest renovation and improvement on Kentucky Street.
"Today is a day of celebration about people," Mayor Karen Goh said during a press conference held underneath the Beale Avenue overpass. "It's about the people in this beautiful area of the community."
Goh, City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, Bike Bakersfield Board Secretary, Planning and Policy Director Cindy Parra and other members of the city did the honors cutting the ceremonious ribbon, officially unveiling the 169-day Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project. The brand-new sidewalk that was lined with 120 drought-tolerant trees, shrubs and 28 solar-powered street lights were on display. Goh said that it's an investment the city is particularly proud of.
"I think this Kentucky Street greening project is just one example of the city’s commitment to revitalize many of our communities in disadvantaged neighborhoods, particularly those in east Bakersfield," Gonzales said.
The $890,339 project, which kicked off on Nov. 17 with the help of a $835,504 grant from the California Natural Resources Agency, was completed on May 4 by CEN-CAL Construction. Installed was nearly 34,000 square feet of sidewalk alongside Kentucky Street, starting at the Beale overpass at the BLOOM mural and stretching down to a new marked and signed crosswalk at the intersection of Kentucky and Williams streets.
"I remember on Sept. 19, 2018 when many of us were walking down these sidewalks with CNPA to convince them to fund us," Goh said, reminiscing on the project's origins. "We walked down this street and it was dusty, dirty and we did not have that beautiful sidewalk."
The stretch of sidewalk also includes the planting of the trees and shrubs, as well as mulch from the city's green waste facility.
Placed along the new sidewalk was the installation of 28 solar-powered street lights, eliminating the use of electricity to provide lighting at night.
"I think all of our public works departments touched this specific site last night to make sure everything was prepped and the only division that wasn't here was electric because there is no electricity on the project, so that makes sense," joked Brianna Carrier, the administrative analyst with the City Manager's Office, who opened the ceremony.
Lastly, a Class II bike lane was placed next to the sidewalk as well as a Class IV cycle track, a protected bike lane that's separated from vehicle traffic. Gonzales said it's the first of its kind in Bakersfield.
"This has been a project that's been a long time coming," Parra said. "I would ride from the east side to downtown almost every day and I would see this stretch of uninterrupted street and I just thought this would be a great place to put a cycle track."
While the project is another step in the revitalization and renovation of the city, Gonzales promised that it wasn't the last improvement scheduled for the east side of town.
"As the city of Bakersfield continues to grow, I want all of us to remember and I want the folks in east Bakersfield to know that the city of Bakersfield and many of us in leadership are equally committed in revitalizing east Bakersfield and are continuously working on projects like the Kentucky Street project to improve the quality of life of every single family that lives on the east side," Gonzales said. "It's time that we get back into our disadvantaged communities and give back in significant ways."