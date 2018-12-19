Ken Keller has been named the new president and CEO of Memorial Hospital.
Keller, who has served as the chief operations officer for the hospital since 2015, is succeeding current president/CEO Jon Van Boening, who has taken a job as president and senior vice president for Dignity Health’s Central California service area. Keller’s new position is effective Monday.
The decision was announced during a Wednesday news conference at the hospital.
“This is an amazing day for me,” he said. “I kind of feel like that new head coach that’s been announced, taking over from a defending champion.”
Besides working for Dignity Health, Keller also serves as board chair of the American Heart Association and is on the board of directors for Ronald McDonald House Charities Bakersfield.
A native of Louisiana, Keller holds a master’s degree in the Executive Program from the University of New Orleans and a bachelor’s in pre-medicine from the University of Southwestern Louisiana.
Boening announced in October that he would resign as president to take up his new position. He will oversee operations for all the hospitals in the Central California area and will be headquartered at Memorial Hospital. He will serve as Keller’s supervisor.
“He’s deeply committed to the hospital, to our patients and the staff,” Boening said. “He’s also shown great leadership to help us achieve our operational strength, our growth goals and everything we’ve accomplished in the four years he has been our COO here at the hospital.”
Keller said he looks forward to continuing his work with Boening.
“I have the opportunity to continue to learn from and work with Jon going forward, and that really means a lot,” he said.
Keller said he looks forward to building on the legacy that has already been set at Memorial Hospital by its founders, presidents and other stakeholders.
“Our facility ... started with the vision and the foresight of a number of people about 62 years ago. We owe it to them to continue their legacy,” he said. “We will take the foundation that they’ve laid, the opportunities that they gave to us, the tenets they set down for us, and we — as a team — will continue to build from there.”
