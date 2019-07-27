Ken Burns' PBS documentary "Country Music" honors the contributions of its several vital incubators — among them Nashville, Houston, Austin, Meridian, Bristol, and of course Bakersfield.
On Friday, the award-winning filmmaker returned to this one-time honky-tonk hotbed to say thank you — and show a 55-minute slice of his epic, 16-hour, eight-part documentary. "Country Music," directed by Burns and produced with long-time collaborators Dayton Duncan, who wrote the script, and Julie Dunfey, premieres Sunday, Sept. 15.
It chronicles the contributions of Buck Owens and Merle Haggard — who is featured prominently in poignant one-on-one interview snippets filmed a year before his death — as well as Dwight Yoakam, Marty Stuart, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Garth Brooks and many more.
Burns, Duncan and Dunfey, a little more than halfway through a 30-city national tour, appeared at a midday press conference and then screened a specially edited, not-quite-an-hour look at Bakersfield and its characters at a 6 p.m. screening at the Fox Theater. The Californian's Robert Price interviewed Burns, Duncan and Dunphey on the stage of the Fox immediately afterward.
"Country Music" airs Sept. 15 through Sept. 18, and Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
