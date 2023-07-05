On July 5, signs of America’s 247th birthday were seen all over Bakersfield’s Hart Park: Doritos bags, crushed cola cans and fireworks canisters, burned out and charred from the night before.

Given the blast-furnace temperatures outside, many of those still celebrating have retreated to the safer, cooler confines of swimming pools, spray parks and air-conditioned homes. But some holdouts remained, especially at Hart Park.