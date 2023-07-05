On July 5, signs of America’s 247th birthday were seen all over Bakersfield’s Hart Park: Doritos bags, crushed cola cans and fireworks canisters, burned out and charred from the night before.
Given the blast-furnace temperatures outside, many of those still celebrating have retreated to the safer, cooler confines of swimming pools, spray parks and air-conditioned homes. But some holdouts remained, especially at Hart Park.
Straddled along the northeast edge of Bakersfield, river-bound families and the star-spangled detritus here steamed under the same sun. Families swam about in the river and couples cracked open beers. Some laid down a tablecloth on shaded grass and pulled out leftovers from their last barbecue.
Taking the prior day to see family in Salinas, Stephanie Fonesca and her family took the day off Wednesday to have a river-side cookout by the shallow end of the tide. Sitting in the shade — a hot commodity come noontime — she said she didn’t mind the heat, so long as the breeze maintained.
“My kids definitely don’t seem to mind,” she said, laughing. “It’s nice to come here during the week — not so many families around.”
With average global temperatures reaching 62.6 F on Monday and 62.9 F on Tuesday, California’s first heatwave this week is also the hottest the planet has seen in 44 years, and Wednesday was expected to continue that streak.
Experts at the National Weather Service in Hanford said that above-average temperatures are predicted across California this summer, with triple-digit heat expected in Kern County starting anew week.
“We’ll see triple-digit heat in the San Joaquin next week starting Tuesday,” said Bill South, the lead meteorologist at the Hanford station. “But for this week, we won’t see the same heat as last week, but enough to open some of the cooling centers locally.”
But many at the park don’t seem to mind the heat. Jose Cifuentes said it was a perfect day to fish for bluegill and bass, the common picking at the river. Still in his coveralls, Cifuentes said he came here straight from work. A gaggle of teens sat on a picnic table a few meters away, watching for a jerk in hook lines they tied to tree posts.
“This is cool with the breeze,” Cifuentes said, laughing. “In Spanish we call it ‘el año de niño,’ or when ‘it rains a lot.’ If it wasn’t for that rain, I’m sure it’d be like 112 degrees already. We’re lucky with this weather, so I’m trying to enjoy it.”
South did provide a silver lining: Due to less humidity in the air come nightfall, he said to expect cooler mornings — below 70 degrees — across the valley.
Cooler mornings at the park are something Victor Portillo, a supervisor at America Job Center in Kern, would love to see more. But his wife, Delia, likes to sleep in too much. After years working in the fields, she said, her favorite time to sleep is between 5 and 8 a.m.
“I wouldn’t mind getting here at 7 a.m.,” Victor Portillo said. “It's the freshness of the water and the breeze… it’s (meditative) to come here and reminisce.”
The two have come to the park for years, usually on weekdays to avoid the crowds. It’s always been this hot, they said, noting the biggest change they’ve observed is the length of river banks cordoned off by tape or eroded into the river.
Flash floods and heavy flows have closed many sections of walking paths along the Kern River, or “Killer Kern,” as Victor calls it.
Earlier in the day, Kern authorities reported they had rescued a woman stranded on a small island after getting swept away by the river.
Drownings along the Kern River are frequent in the summertime, with this year especially being a hazard for river-goers and a hassle for law enforcement, firefighters and search and rescue volunteers who have to rescue them.
Delia chalked it up to a not-so-secret belief in Bakersfield: “The locals don’t get in the river; it’s the outsiders that come in,” she said. “The ones that have lived here know not to get in.”
Wedged within striated badlands and oil fields, come evening Hart Park is largely shaded and a breeze rolls strong off the river.
In one of the rear parking lots, a woman who goes by “Tilly” heats water on a gas stove positioned atop the hitch connecting her Ford Taurus to a conestoga-style wagon. Tilly lives in her car, which she said requires a lot of planning in the summer months: Park your car on the eastern end of a tall tree to catch the full benefit of an evening shade.
“So you don’t roast inside the car,” Tilly said. “Life is cool and life is interesting, because there’s little solutions to problems, whereas most people would say, ‘oh I don’t have AC,’ and I’m like ‘yeah, me neither, but I’m not suffering.’ You have to think about how people did it in the past. ... They did it on the wagon train.”