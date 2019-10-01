If it weren't for an army of volunteers who pick up and haul away mountains of litter and trash along the banks of the upper Kern River above Kernville, the river's pristine waters might look a whole lot less inviting.
A lot less pristine.
For more than five years, the nonprofit group, Keepers of the Kern, has been trekking weekly into campgrounds and other locations along the upper river, and thanks to donors and sponsors, making sure litter and waste left behind is cleaned up and hauled away.
But changes are coming to waste management in the region — and the Keepers are worried their very survival may be at stake — along with the survival of the river's ecosystem and the tourist economy it attracts.
"Without Keepers of the Kern volunteer work and (its) partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, the river will regress to six years ago, when there was well over 10 tons of accumulated trash, garbage and human waste removed," group co-founder Barbara Hinkey said in a statement.
"People will stop coming because of the deplorable conditions," she said.
The group had been told, incorrectly, that the Kern County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on an additional fee — charged for trash coming from outside of Kern County — that could nearly double the gate fee charged at the Kern Valley Transfer Station near Kernville.
But Craig Pope, director of Kern County Public Works, and Lynn Brooks, assistant director of operations, said some inaccurate information has been circulating and it has caused confusion and concern.
Any change in the gate fees would require a public comment period and other protocols that would take months, not weeks, before supervisors might vote on it.
"We're six months away from anything like that," Brooks said.
Still, Pope and Brooks acknowledged that a fee charged for trash coming from the upper Kern River in Tulare County may be in the works.
Pope said when trash from Tulare County is imported to Kern, and the same gate fee is charged for that waste, it's not fair to Kern County residents, who pay additional taxes to support the county's waste management efforts and infrastructure.
Therefore he believes an additional charge for out-of-county trash is the fair thing to do. How much such a charge might be has not been established. And any such fee would have to first be approved by county supervisors.
County Supervisor Mick Gleason, who represents the Kern River Valley, said he will do everything in his power to protect Keepers of the Kern from a fee increase that could put a damper on the work the volunteers do.
"I've picked up trash with them. They're a good group," he said. "I'd be very disappointed if the Keepers were not able to continue to do the work they do and provide this public service to the community.
"I'm going to keep my eye on it."
Any additional fee would also affect California Land Management, the concessionaire that handles the eight camp facilities on the upper Kern River, as well as other sites farther afield, said Debbie Campbell, assistant director of operations for the company.
Campbell argued that the tourists and other visitors who use the camp facilities on the Tulare County side also spend lots of money on the Kern County side. And that should be taken into consideration when considering whether to impose additional costs, essentially for keeping the river clean.
Hinkey agreed. She also noted that the river is the lifeblood of all the downstream economies, so keeping the river and its environs pristine should be a priority for Kern County.
"The Forest Service is already on a limited, restricted recreation budget and is unable to supply adequate facilities in those campgrounds. By having to pay this extra fee, it is going to limit what they can supply even more," she said.
The Keepers have 20 dumpsters in the campgrounds. Each one is sponsored by an individual or a business.
To have to go to those businesses and ask them to spend even more to cover the sponsorships, she said, is counterproductive. Why punish the charitable sponsors and the volunteers, she asked.
In the meantime, as of Tuesday, Kern County Public Works staff began operating the Kern Valley Transfer Station, Brooks said in an email. Kern County has nine transfer stations, and Public Works has operated the other eight for many years.
Since 1997, Sierra Waste, a sister company of Thomas Refuse, had a contract with Kern County to operate the Kern Valley Transfer Station in Kernville. The contract with Sierra Waste expired on Oct. 1.
"Due to recent mandates from the state of California, the Director of Public Works made the decision that it is (in) the best interest of the residents of Kern County to have Public Works staff operate the Kern Valley facility.
"Other than the staffing, nothing has changed," Brooks said. "All rates remain the same."
