He's a jolly old soul, but even Saint Nicholas won't save you from being towed if you park along Bakersfield's Christmas Parade route Thursday evening.
"No Parking" signs will be placed between F Street to Q Street and 19th to 23rd streets in advance of the parade, which begins at 6 p.m., according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
No one — elves included — will be able to park in those areas from 4 to 9 p.m.
Additionally, the area of 21st Street to 22nd Street between H and Eye streets will have "No Parking" signs up from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cars, trucks and sleighs that are still inside the parade route by 5 p.m. will be towed, police said. And vehicles that are not on the parade route but contained within it won't be allowed to leave until the parade is over. Gingerbread and a thermos of hot chocolate can help pass the time.
Those not feeling the holiday spirit are advised to steer clear of the downtown area as heavy congestion is expected.
All others can line the route and wave at Santa. Cups of cheer not provided.
