Keep pets safe this Fourth of July weekend, despite the fireworks

The fireworks may be labeled "Safe and Sane," but don't be surprised if your dog trends just the opposite this Fourth of July weekend.
Anyone who has been around dogs (and sometimes cats and horses) knows that the pops and sizzles, the flames and flashes, and the smell of sulfur and smoke can be overwhelming and frightening for animals.
Canines have much more acute hearing than humans, and their sense of smell is more sensitive, so the sounds and smells caused by fireworks can cause anxiety levels to ... well, skyrocket.
Northeast Bakersfield resident Vicki Thorp says her 11-year-old dog, a Catahoula breed, is anything but calm around fireworks.
"Tigger has always been terrified of any loud sounds," Thorp said. "Cars backfiring, thunder, lightning ...
"We give him a pill before the noise starts," she said. "We turn up the music and TV. Pretty high and we make sure all window shades are down."
Even with all that, he still suffers.
"Poor guy," she said. "It really gets him."
Some pet owners opt to place their animals in a board and care facility — a kennel or pet hotel — but many such facilities are already booked up or don't board pets on Sundays.
Some places are so slammed by requests, they're not even answering their phones.
"If you’re interested in boarding your pet over the Fourth of July weekend, we’re sorry, but we’re at capacity already," Cowen's Pet Resort said in an automated message Wednesday.
Thorp said she prefers to keep her dogs home on the Fourth. She gives Tigger a beef-flavored chewable melatonin supplement to help him relax.
Her other pet, Sunday, a rescue dog named for the day of the week she was found, does not appear to be bothered much by the fireworks.
"She actually doesn't care," Thorp said. "She just gets mad, does a low growl and then barks like she’s going to catch them."
According to information provided by the American Veterinary Medical Association via its website and social media, fireworks may startle animals enough to cause them to run away.
A frantic dog may jump a fence it's never jumped before. Or dig under it.
Here's some tips from the AVMA's website:
• Make sure your pets – cats and dogs alike – have identification tags with up-to-date information. If you have horses, you might consider marking a safety (breakaway) halter with your contact information and leaving it on your horse during this stressful time.
• Talk with your veterinarian about microchipping. This simple procedure can greatly improve your chances of getting your pets back if they become lost.
• If your pets are microchipped, make sure your contact information in the microchip registry is current.
• If your pet has historically been anxious on the Fourth, consider behavioral therapy to desensitize your pet and reduce the risk of problems. Some pets may need medication. Consult your veterinarian or a veterinary behaviorist.
• Make sure their environment is safe and secure. If your neighbors set off fireworks at an unexpected time, is your yard secure enough to keep your pet contained? Are pasture fences secure enough to keep horses or other livestock confined?
• Consider putting your pets in a safe, escape-proof room or crate during parties and fireworks.
• Keep horses and livestock in safely fenced areas and as far from the excitement and noise as possible.
• If you're hosting guests, ask them to help keep an eye on your pets. Placing notes on exit doors and gates can help both you and your guests remain vigilant.
• Keep sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal and kabob skewers away from curious pets.
• Don’t let pets get near your barbecue grill while it is in use or still hot.
• Avoid the urge to feed your pets table scraps or other foods intended for people.