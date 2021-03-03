Keep Kern Beautiful seeking members for new committee

Keep Kern Beautiful is looking to recruit 10 people to serve on its newly-established committee.
According to a news release from the Kern County Public Works Department, the committee’s mission is to protect and beautify the natural environment by emphasizing community engagement, education and empowerment. Interested applicants will be required to uphold and promote KKBC’s mission and vision to improve the cleanliness and appearance of Kern County while enhancing the overall health and welfare of its citizens, the news release stated.
Selected committee members will recommend the policies, programs and specific efforts that they’re looking to implement to the Kern County Board of Supervisors. They will also work together to improve the quality and appearance of community life, the news release stated.
Applications are available at the County Clerk’s Office at the Kern County Administration building, 1115 Truxtun Avenue. They are also available online at www.kerncounty.com.
Applicants will be nominated by the Kern County Board of Supervisors and will serve a two-year term on the committee, the news release stated.
For further information and assistance regarding the application and appointment process, call the County Clerk’s Office at 868-3585.