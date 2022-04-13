Keep Kern Beautiful planning cleanup to celebrate Earth Day

To coincide with Earth Day and the Keep America Beautiful 24th annual Great American Cleanup, Keep Kern Beautiful is hosting and participating in several community cleanup events throughout Kern County on April 23.
Anyone interested in joining the cleanup effort can sign up at one of the following locations: In Bakersfield, from 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers are meeting up in the vacant lot across from 2206 Center St. The point of contact for volunteers is Christopher McGehee at chrismrotary@gmail.com.
In Boron, a cleanup effort is taking place from 8 a.m. to noon, which is meeting up at Love’s Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Road North, in Boron. The contact for volunteers is Lynn Black, who can be reached at 760-762-6373.
A Lake Isabella cleanup is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meetup location is Boulder Gulch Campground at Highway 155 in Wofford Heights.
The contact for volunteers is Gary Ananian at gary@kernriverconservancy.org.
In Oildale, the cleanup is taking place from 8 a.m. to noon. The meetup location for volunteers is Standard Park at 301 E. Minner Ave. in Bakersfield. A catered lunch will be served to cleanup volunteers beginning at noon at the park. The point of contact for volunteers is David Kadel at 661-343-4574 or dkadel@bak.rr.com.
In Shafter, volunteers are encouraged to take part in a cleanup that’s encouraging volunteers to start picking up trash in their neighborhood at 8 a.m., en route to a meetup for volunteers at Tin Cup Coffee at 10:30 a.m. Tin Cup Coffee is located at 1101 E. Lerdo Highway in Shafter. The point of contact for volunteers is Lynnda Martin at lynnda@americanrefuse.co.