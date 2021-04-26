Keep Kern Beautiful announces two days of cleaning up, beautifying county in May

Keep Kern Beautiful announced it has set aside two Saturdays — May 8 and May 15 — for cleaning up and beautifying different areas of Kern County.
Keep Kern Beautiful volunteers can join a small-scale, socially distant group to help at designated locations. Some of those locations include Delano, Shafter and east Bakersfield. There are opportunities to remove litter from local parks, clean up graffiti and plant trees. But volunteers can also arrange their own individual cleanup efforts.
"We are looking to the community to help support this event and by signing up and dedicating your time to a cleanup effort, it would mean a lot to (Keep Kern Beautiful)," said Zechariah Garcia, committee coordinator of Keep Kern Beautiful.
Keep Kern Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, a nonprofit, which is launching the 23rd annual Great American Cleanup. This is the first time the Great American Cleanup coincides with Kern's own efforts.
To sign up as a Keep Kern Beautiful volunteer for the Great American Cleanup, visit www.kernpublicworks.com.