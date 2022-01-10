Keep Kern Beautiful announces cleanup event

Keep Kern Beautiful (KKB), Kern County’s community-based Keep America Beautiful affiliate, is encouraging county residents to participate in an individual cleanup effort in their neighborhoods, according to officials.
KKB’s cleanup event is set for Jan. 22 at any time during daylight hours. KKB is inviting residents throughout the county to volunteer for 15 to 30 minutes, cleaning up areas around their neighborhoods, local parks or right outside their front door.
KKB organizers reported the following steps for those who would like to participate: Sign up by emailing Alicia A. Gutierrez at gutierreza@kerncounty.com with your name and clean-up location by 5 p.m. Jan. 21; on Jan. 22, at any time during daylight hours, grab an old grocery bag to reuse or any disposal garbage bag available to you; put on some gloves for your protection; pick up whatever you see for 15 to 30 minutes; share your impact for a chance to receive a KKB volunteer T-shirt, a drawstring backpack or a coffee mug; and share photos on Facebook by tagging @KernCountyPublicWorks and include hashtag #KeepKernBeautiful in the post or by sending them via email to gutierreza@kerncounty.com.
If interested, email Alicia A. Gutierrez at gutierreza@kerncounty.com by Jan. 17 to schedule a pickup time.