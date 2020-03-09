Keep Bakersfield Beautiful received the President's Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful, according to a news release.
The President's Circle will give KBB an advantage when applying for grants and awards from the parent organization, according to the city of Bakersfield's weekly general information packet.
In addition, KBB is working with Mayor Karen Goh to prepare for the Great American Cleanup, which will take place April 18. The event is the city's main volunteer event of the year, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.