Keep Bakersfield Beautiful — join committee

A volunteer group with the World Mission Society Church of God's works with Keep Bakersfield Beautiful to clean up downtown Bakersfield in August 2022.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The Bakersfield City Council is seeking a new member for the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee, which recommends ordinances and ideas that keep our public spaces tidy.

“The KBBC recommends programs and activities to improve the ecological and aesthetic value of Bakersfield through the proper handling of solid waste, litter control and prevention, beautification, education, and the recruitment of volunteers who will make a positive difference in our community,” wrote city spokesman Joe Conroy in a press release Tuesday.

