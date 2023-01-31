Keep Bakersfield Beautiful — join committee

The Bakersfield City Council is seeking a new member for the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee, which recommends ordinances and ideas that keep our public spaces tidy.
“The KBBC recommends programs and activities to improve the ecological and aesthetic value of Bakersfield through the proper handling of solid waste, litter control and prevention, beautification, education, and the recruitment of volunteers who will make a positive difference in our community,” wrote city spokesman Joe Conroy in a press release Tuesday.
It is composed of eight board members and eight alternate members, all of whom are individually nominated by a council member and then approved by a majority vote from the mayor and City Council. Each member’s term runs concurrent with their nominating representative.
Ward 1’s position opened up after prior member Jenilee Fermin announced her resignation. Her replacement will serve until December 2026. Appointments are otherwise made in December.
Committee meetings are held on the second Friday of each month at noon, in Conference Room A at City Hall’s north building on 1600 Truxtun Ave.
Those interested have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 to submit applications to the City Clerk’s Office. Candidates do not have to live in Ward 1, but must live in the city.
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767. Residents are also encouraged to contact Ward 1 city council member Eric Arias at 661-326-3767, to express their interest.