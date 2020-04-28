The Kern Economic Development Foundation is giving local first-responders, businesses and families $100 gasoline cards donated by Chevron Corp.
The Bakersfield nonprofit said 1,000 of the cards will be given out during the next few weeks to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
The foundation said choices on who gets the cards will be made in consultation with the community of Taft and its mayor, first-responders, Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, the Buttonwillow Union School District, the Sheriff's Activities League and Community Action Partnership of Kern.
