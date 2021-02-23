Dozens of students who rose through their school, district and regional competitions presented their interpretations of a published literary work during the 50th annual Kern County Oral Language Festival.
The annual event was held virtually this year on Saturday, Feb. 20.
According to a news release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, presentations were three-to-five minutes long with 4th through 6th grades and 7th through 8th grades competing separately.
Categories of competition were: Verse Choir, Humorous Interpretation Solo, Humorous Interpretation Duo, Serious Interpretation Solo and Serious Interpretation Duo. Trophies were awarded to first-through-third place finishers.
Here are those results:
Grades 4-6
Serious Interpretation Solo
1st — Ronak Bose / Reagan Elementary
2nd — Reagan Contreras / Granite Pointe Elementary School
3rd — Samantha Coronado / Albany Park Elementary
Humorous Interpretation Solo
1st — Sidhan Ranganath / Reagan Elementary
2nd — Chyana Patterson / Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
3rd — Audrey Tapia / McKee Middle School
Serious Interpretation Duo
1st — Logan Duke and Cade Yoon / Old River Elementary
2nd — Valerie Macias and Annabelle Ortega / Valle Verde Elementary
3rd — Arianna Gonzalez and Irene Uribe / Valle Verde Elementary
Humorous Interpretation Duo
1st — Ansh Patel and Anjali Leva / Reagan Elementary
2nd — Marcella Guimarra and Madelyn Maxwell / Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
3rd — Demiana Mousa and Mark Mousa / Reagan Elementary
Verse Choir
1st — Anvika Thomas, Cymone Janel Canton, and Rupsa Daripa / Reagan Elementary
(There was only one entry in Verse Choir this year)
Grades 7/8
Serious Interpretation Solo
1st — Armindev Bhatti / La Vina Middle School
2nd — Bella Stine / Tevis Jr. High
3rd — Hannah Pacheco / Warren Jr. High
Humorous Interpretation Solo
1st — Bree Goessman / McKee Middle School
2nd — Mary Kim Park / St. John's Lutheran
3rd — Ashley Wilson / Warren Jr. High
Humorous Interpretation Duo
1st — Anna Simone Resk and Justina Shehata / Warren Junior High
2nd — Emiliano Banuelos and Eric Cesenas / McKee Middle School
3rd — Jocelyn Fonseca Olivas and Jose David Fonseca Olivas / Stonecreek Jr. High