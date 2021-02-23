896713381-data.jpg (copy)

Students Sophia Khuu and Amanda Ikino compete in the 2015 Kern County Oral Language Festival.

 Californian file photo

Dozens of students who rose through their school, district and regional competitions presented their interpretations of a published literary work during the 50th annual Kern County Oral Language Festival.

The annual event was held virtually this year on Saturday, Feb. 20.

According to a news release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, presentations were three-to-five minutes long with 4th through 6th grades and 7th through 8th grades competing separately.

Categories of competition were: Verse Choir, Humorous Interpretation Solo, Humorous Interpretation Duo, Serious Interpretation Solo and Serious Interpretation Duo. Trophies were awarded to first-through-third place finishers.

Here are those results:

Grades 4-6

Serious Interpretation Solo

1st — Ronak Bose / Reagan Elementary

2nd — Reagan Contreras / Granite Pointe Elementary School

3rd — Samantha Coronado / Albany Park Elementary

Humorous Interpretation Solo

1st — Sidhan Ranganath / Reagan Elementary

2nd — Chyana Patterson / Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

3rd — Audrey Tapia / McKee Middle School

Serious Interpretation Duo

1st — Logan Duke and Cade Yoon / Old River Elementary

2nd — Valerie Macias and Annabelle Ortega / Valle Verde Elementary

3rd — Arianna Gonzalez and Irene Uribe / Valle Verde Elementary

Humorous Interpretation Duo

1st — Ansh Patel and Anjali Leva / Reagan Elementary

2nd — Marcella Guimarra and Madelyn Maxwell / Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

3rd — Demiana Mousa and Mark Mousa / Reagan Elementary

Verse Choir

1st — Anvika Thomas, Cymone Janel Canton, and Rupsa Daripa / Reagan Elementary

(There was only one entry in Verse Choir this year)

Grades 7/8

Serious Interpretation Solo

1st — Armindev Bhatti / La Vina Middle School

2nd — Bella Stine / Tevis Jr. High

3rd — Hannah Pacheco / Warren Jr. High

Humorous Interpretation Solo

1st — Bree Goessman / McKee Middle School

2nd — Mary Kim Park / St. John's Lutheran

3rd — Ashley Wilson / Warren Jr. High

Humorous Interpretation Duo

1st — Anna Simone Resk and Justina Shehata / Warren Junior High

2nd — Emiliano Banuelos and Eric Cesenas / McKee Middle School

3rd — Jocelyn Fonseca Olivas and Jose David Fonseca Olivas / Stonecreek Jr. High