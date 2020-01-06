The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced upcoming student events and competitions Monday, and the next five months will be full of energy.
From mid-January through May, thousands of students will test their knowledge and skills in a dozen language arts, history, government, mathematics, science and fine arts events based on state curriculum standards.
Winning at the county level can mean a trip to state and perhaps national venues for those who have been diligently preparing since the school year began last August.
Following is a breakdown of upcoming student events administered by KCSOS:
Kern County Mock Trial Super Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Kern County Superior Courts. Award ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m.
Grand Night for Music: 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Bakersfield Convention Center
Kern County Academic Decathlon: All day on Feb. 1 at Mira Monte High School. Not open to the public until 2 p.m. Awards ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m.
We the People Congressional Hearings – state finals: Feb. 8 in Sacramento.
Kern County Oral Language Festival: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Stonecreek Junior High
Honor Music Festival: 7 p.m. March 3 at the Bakersfield Convention Center.
Kern County History Day: 9 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Larry E. Reider Educational Center (2000 K St.)
Kern County Science Fair: March 17 at the Bakersfield Convention Center
Henry Greve Speech Contest: 6:30 p.m. March 19 at 1300 17th St.
State Mock Trial: March 20-22 in Los Angeles
State Academic Decathlon: March 26-29 in Sacramento
California State Science Fair: April 20-21 at the California Science Center in Los Angeles
We the People Congressional Hearings – national finals: April 24-27 in Washington D.C.
Math Field Day: April 25 at Liberty High School
National Academic Decathlon: April 30-May 2 in Anchorage, Alaska
Kern Battle of the Books: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 4, 5 and 8 at the Kern County Museum
National Mock Trial: May 6-9 in Evansville, Ind.
Bank of America Speech Contest: 6:30 p.m. May 7 at Larry E. Reider Educational Center (2000 K St.)
State History Day: May 8-10 in Placerville
National History Day: June 14-18 at the University of Maryland
