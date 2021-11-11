KCSOS trustee says she's being 'silenced' for opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Kern County Board of Education trustee Mary Little is being harassed for opposing the mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations, her attorney said Thursday.
Little has made appearances at local board meetings, including the Bakersfield City and Kern High school districts, speaking against both masking mandates and more recently COVID-19 vaccination mandates in schools.
Little's attorney, Tracy Henderson, said these views have made her the target of harassment and bullying. Henderson sent the board a cease-and-desist letter this week, outlining an incident that happened at the Oct. 12 board meeting.
Little asked if she could make a comment, and board President Ronald Froehlich denied her request, Henderson said. He relented when the audience gathered at the meeting pleaded her case.
During that same meeting, he held up papers stating that he had information about her, Henderson said. He also demanded that she resign. Little declined a request for comment Thursday, as did the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
This week, the board called a special meeting ahead of its regularly scheduled one Tuesday to discuss Little's claims. Henderson said she wasn't given 24 hours of notice required by the Brown Act, and she wasn't given the opportunity to attend the meeting via Zoom. That meant the Carmel-based attorney wasn't able to attend the meeting.
Little's cause brought out supporters concerned that she would lose her position on the board. That didn't happen.
"Miss Little just wants to represent constituents peacefully," Henderson said, adding the district could be facing a more than $100,000 defamation and discrimination lawsuit, but Little "has no interest in suing."
At that meeting, Little stated that she felt Superintendent Mary Barlow was only offering "one side" of the vaccination debate. She took issue with the superintendent's messages sent out in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that COVID-19 would be added to the list of mandatory vaccinations.
"Once fully approved by the FDA for our youth, the COVID-19 vaccine will join other immunizations — Polio, Measles and Chickenpox, for example — that have been required for decades to help keep our community safe and ultimately lead to fewer disruptions in our schools," was one statement posted on Facebook.
Henderson is the founder of a group called California Parents United, which she said advocates for parent choice whether it involves vaccines, masks or critical race theory. She said she disagrees with public health experts who have stated the vaccine is safe and effective. She said all the vaccines available for children right now have been approved under an emergency use authorization, which she doesn't consider safe.
Little represents Area 3, whose constituency includes the territory served by elementary school districts including Bakersfield City, Beardsley, Kernville Union and Standard.