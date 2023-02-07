 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSOS seeks science fair judges

20190313-bc-sciencefair (copy)

Haven Drive Middle School students Adam Acosta, Rafael Nunez, Haythan Almansob, Giselle Vargas, Meredith Cancoja, Dion Chavarin and Dre Espanta gather near their science fair projects at the 31st annual Kern County Science Fair at Rabobank Convention Center in 2019.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Kern County Science Fair is a little more than a month away, and is in need of volunteer judges.  

Judges will rank the work of approximately 460 students in grades 4-12. 

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections