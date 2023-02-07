KCSOS seeks science fair judges

The Kern County Science Fair is a little more than a month away, and is in need of volunteer judges.
Judges will rank the work of approximately 460 students in grades 4-12.
"The annual event is the culmination of months of hard work for students who rose through their school and district ranks for a chance to showcase their science projects and compete at the county level," said Rob Meszaros, the director of communications with Kern County Superintendent of Schools, in a Tuesday news release.
The fair is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 14 at Mechanics Bank Convention Center.
According to the release, training will be provided and there are no special qualifications needed, though they welcome all STEM skill levels, from novice to expert.
Those interested in judging can register at bit.ly/kernsciencefair. For more information, please contact Michelle Roy at miroy@kern.org or Kristi Watkins at krwatkins@kern.org.
