The Kern County Superintendent of Schools’ Teacher Development Program will host an information session for people interested in learning how to earn a teaching credential from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at City Centre Room 1B, 1300 17th St.
An RSVP to internport@kern.org is appreciated though not required.
Like many parts of California, Kern County is facing a shortage of schoolteachers. A combination of an aging workforce and impending retirements, population growth in our community and an insufficient number of candidates enrolled in teacher preparation programs has contributed to the deficiency, according to a news release.
The information session takes aspiring teachers through a checklist of the steps needed to become a credentialed teacher, before opening up the floor to representatives from local teacher preparatory programs.
For more information, contact Tania Schalburg-Dykes at internport@kern.org or call 661-636-4367.
