The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has contracted with a third-party agency to conduct an audit of an out-of state-bank account opened by the former business manager of the Taft Union High School District.
The district said it was notified on Monday that the Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) is auditing the account to review its activity after the manager, Chuck Hagstrom, had failed to report information regarding the account to the district administration and board members.
The audit will try to determine whether the account was opened under false documentation and whether unauthorized activity had taken place on the account, according to TUHSD.
No additional details have been provided at this time.
“The district takes allegations like these very seriously and intends to fully cooperate with KCSOS and the Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team during this process,” the district said in a news release.
Hagstrom was initially placed on administrative leave in January, according to the district. He had been with TUHSD 16 years before being placed on leave. Hagstrom resigned from his position on Sept. 19, according to the district’s latest board agenda.
