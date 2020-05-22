The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced Friday the 2020 Kern County Classified Employees of the Year.
In March, Kern County school districts nominated employees in six categories designated by the California Department of Education: child nutrition; maintenance, operations, and facilities; office and technical; para-educator and instructional assistance; support services and security; and transportation.
A panel of judges from KCSOS selected an honoree in each category to be considered for recognition by the CDE as one of the State Classified Employees of the Year.
This year’s honorees are:
Frances Carbajal — licensed vocational nurse at Lamont Elementary School (support services and security)
Carbajal has served as the licensed vocational nurse for Lamont Elementary School for the past seven years. She serves students who are in distress due to illness or accidents and ensures that students are served with care and that staff are trained on proper medical protocols.
Patty Garcia — instructional assistant at Boron High School (para-educator and instructional assistance)
Garcia has worked for the Muroc Joint Unified School District for 26 years, excelling in her job serving students at Boron Jr./Sr. High School. She has developed a rapport with students that serves to motivate them to be successful.
Katrina Sandoval — bus driver at Delano Joint Union High School District (transportation)
Sandoval has safely transported students for the Delano Joint Union High School District for 17 years. She currently serves special education students with compassion, caring and a keen understanding of student needs. She is involved in numerous school and community activities, and inspires others to contribute their time to school activities.
Jill Turner — office secretary at Quailwood Elementary School (office and technical)
Turner has the Quailwood Elementary School spirit in her blood, having attended Quailwood as a student and sending her own children there as well. Turner is highly organized and works tirelessly to help maintain the Quailwood culture while adding new programs that have positively impacted students and families in the district.
