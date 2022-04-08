 Skip to main content
KCSOS Migrant Education Program, OneSight provide eye care to hundreds of kids

2022_04_OS_Bakersfield-27.jpg

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Migrant Education Program and OneSight administered over 500 free eye exams to Kern County students. 

 Courtesy of the KCSOS

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Migrant Education Program collaborated with OneSight to help Kern County children who may not otherwise have access to eye exams and glasses, according to a KCSOS news release. 

Held at the Kern County Fairgrounds, the event wrapped up Friday after a total of 542 kids received free eye exams and glasses.  

Clear sight can help students learn up to twice as much in school and can help increase a worker’s productivity by 35 percent, enabling them to earn 20 percent more, according to the release.

For more information about vision care and how to get involved, visit www.OneSight.org.

 

