The Kern County Superintendent of Schools and administrators from Kern High, Bakersfield City and Panama-Buena Vista Union school districts held a news conference Tuesday to discuss data showing a marked increase in Ds and Fs since fall semester last year. The three districts together represent 45 percent of students in Kern County.
Earlier in the day, KCSOS put out a set of data in a news release. Here's what it revealed:
Overall, the number of students in grades 6th through 12th who received Ds or Fs during the fall 2020 semester increased by 14 percent compared to fall 2019, according to data from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. This data comes courtesy of the Kern Integrated Data System.
The numbers were worse for certain groups, such as English language learners, socioeconomically disadvantaged and students with disabilities. The number of English language learners in these three districts who received Ds and Fs increased 19 percent, socioeconomically disadvantaged students increased 17 percent and students with disabilities increased 16 percent. Students who are both socioeconomically disadvantaged and have disabilities saw the greatest increase: 22 percent.
Kern High School District represents 21 percent of K-12 students in the county. The district saw a 14 percent increase in the number of students who received Ds or Fs. There was a 14 percent increase for students with disabilities, 17 percent increase with the socioeconomically disadvantaged and 19 percent increase for English language learners. Again, students who are both socioeconomically disadvantaged and have disabilities saw the greatest increase: 21 percent.
Bakersfield City School District is the largest elementary district in the county and represents 16 percent of K-12 students in Kern. This year the district transitioned to a trimester. The number of students in grades 6 through 8 who received Ds or Fs this fall trimester compared to fall semester increased 17 percent. There was a 14 percent increase for students with disabilities, 16 percent increase with the socioeconomically disadvantaged and 20 percent increase for English language learners. Students who are both socioeconomically disadvantaged and have disabilities saw a 20 percent increase.
Panama Buena Vista Union School District has 10 percent of the K-12 students in the county. The percentage of students in 6th through 8th grades who received Ds or Fs increased 13 percent. There was a 13 percent increase for students with disabilities, 14 percent increase with the socioeconomically disadvantaged and 20 percent increase for English language learners. Students who are both socioeconomically disadvantaged and have disabilities saw a 22 percent increase.
