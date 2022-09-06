KCSOS hosting annual College Night on Monday

College Night is returning to an in-person format for the first time in two years Monday.
From 5 to 8 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Convention Center, dozens of colleges and universities from throughout the nation will have representatives on hand to answer questions.
"Breakout sessions also will be available on a variety of topics such as how to decide which college is right for you, obtaining financial aid and scholarships, tips on applying to UC and CSU, success at a community college, best practices for finishing college in four years, how to prepare if you want to be a college student athlete and more," according to a news release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.
Guidance counselors from the Kern High School District also will be on hand to answer questions and help students and parents.
The event is free and no reservations are required.
Mechanics Bank Convention Center is located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.