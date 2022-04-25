KCSOS conference for parents of special needs kids set for May 20

The Kern County Consortium SELPA, a division of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, is hosting an all-day conference geared toward parents of children with special needs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20.
The fourth bi-annual conference, titled Specially Yours, is being organized to educate and empower parents who are struggling to meet the needs of their complex families.
Topics covered for the event will focus on academics, behavior and social-emotional learning.
The conference, scheduled to take place at Hodel's Country Dining, was originally scheduled for January but postponed due to the pandemic.
To register for Specially Yours, visit www.schoolpay.com/parent/mip/Mdy8. The registration deadline is May 13.(The event will be abiding by all current county COVID guidelines at the time of the event.)
For more information, contact SELPA coordinator Melissa Wood at 661-636-4864.
Admission is $10, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Hodel’s is located at 5917 Knudsen Drive in Bakersfield.