 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

KCSOS board appoints new superintendent

The Kern County Board of Education appointed John Mendiburu as the next Kern County Superintendent of Schools on Thursday upon the retirement of current superintendent Mary C. Barlow.

Mendiburu, the associate superintendent of schools, is scheduled to assume his post July 1 after Barlow leaves, according to the Kern County Board of Education’s resolution appointing Mendiburu.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases