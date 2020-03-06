The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced Friday it was awarded a $1.98 million K12 Strong Workforce Program grant from the California Department of Education.
The funding will support the Kern Integrated Data System, or KiDS, a collaborative data sharing program to improve student outcomes in Kern County.
Two years ago, Kern County educational leaders formally launched the Kern Education Pledge to ensure that students have a seamless pathway that prepares them for college and career and includes buy-in from all 47 Kern County school districts, Cal State Bakersfield, the Kern Community College District, Taft College and the business sector.
KiDS is an integral part of the Kern Education Pledge and ensures the sharing of student outcome data to assist all stakeholders in making informed decisions about what is best for students, teachers and schools. Eleven local school districts — representing 125,000 students — have been participating in a pilot project since 2019. Nineteen additional school districts will be added into the program in 2021 with 18 more in 2022.
All Kern County school districts, charter schools and institutions of higher education are expected to be fully on board by 2023.
