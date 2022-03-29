KCSOS announces winners of 67th annual Henry Greve Speech Contest

Kern County seventh- and eighth-graders competed in the 67th annual Henry Greve Speech Contest, which was held virtually March 24, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
Each of the competing students had between four-and-a-half and seven minutes to convince the judges with their persuasive speeches, answering the prompt: “What was the biggest impact the pandemic had on society?” according to the KCSOS.
The competition, sponsored by Bakersfield Toastmasters “Golden Empire” Club No. 270 and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, awarded trophies to the first-, second- and third-place finishers.
Elliora Ignacio of La Vina Middle School took first place, followed by Mariah Bermudez of Norris Middle School, and Jasmine Bajwa of Tevis Junior High.