KCSOS announces winners in Bank of America Essay and Speech Competition

Nine finalists from fourth, fifth and sixth grades competed last Thursday in the annual Bank of America Essay and Speech Competition. The event was held virtually this year.
According to a news release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, each participant delivered a three-to-five-minute speech based on an essay they had previously written on the topic of “What are the ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected you?”
Essay competitions began at the school level, according to the KCSOS. Each school judged the writing and nominated one fourth, fifth and sixth grade student essay writer to represent the school.
Essays were then judged by a panel of teachers and the nine finalists competed in the virtual speech contest.
Bank of America’s South Sierra Valley Market and the KCSOS sponsored the competition, which awards trophies to all the finalists and Russo’s Books gift cards to the top three finishers in each grade level, the news release stated.
Here are the top-three finishers:
Fourth grade
1st — Blake Been (Bimat Elementary, Norris)
2nd — Anneliese Kimmel (Rio Bravo Elementary, Rio Bravo Greeley)
3rd — Ivan Valdez (Nueva Vista Language Academy, Delano)
Fifth grade
1st — Iyla Mackey (St. John’s Lutheran)
2nd — Alyssa Mar (Veterans Elementary, Norris)
3rd — Mackenzie Mitchell (Olive Drive Elementary, Norris)
Sixth grade
1st — Tanav Doddapuneni (St. John’s Lutheran)
2nd — Mary Samaan (Bimat Elementary, Norris)
3rd— Abigail Biron (Veterans Elementary, Norris)