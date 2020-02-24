The 49th annual Kern County Oral Language Festival was held Saturday with around 300 students presenting their interpretation of a published literal work for a chance to win, according to a news release.
The festival took place at Stonecreek Jr. High School. Students gave a three to five minute presentation with fourth through sixth graders and seventh and eighth graders competing separately. Categories were verse choir, humorous interpretation solo, humorous interpretation duo, serious interpretation solo and serious interpretation duo, according to the release.
The following winners are fourth through sixth graders:
Serious Interpretation Solo
- 1st — Liam McCauley from Buena Vista Elementary School
- 2nd — Jordan Kennedy from Olive Drive Elementary School
- 3rd — Armindev Bhatti from La Vina Middle School
Humorous Interpretation Solo
- 1st — Elle Valpredo from St. John’s Lutheran School
- 2nd — Jazmin Valencia from Casa Loma Elementary School
- 3rd — Anastasiya Rodriguez from Quailwood Elementary School
Serious Interpretation Duo
- 1st — Sophie O’Connell and Tanvi Thallapalle from St. John’s Lutheran School
- 2nd — Rilynn Arnoldus and Janie Selvey from Thorner Elementary School
- 3rd — Morgan Pattison and Sarah Ullyott from Patriot Elementary School
Humorous Interpretation Duo
- 1st — Trent Antongiovanni and Zach Jockers from Centennial Elementary School
- 2nd —Marley Hernandez and Keyla Rodriguez from Pauly Elementary School
- 3rd — Johnny Foster and J.J. Lopez from Olive Drive Elementary School
Verse Choir
- 1st — Isaac De Jesus, Joseph Frank III, Diego Garcia, Bella Maria Perez Soto, Isabella Thomas, and Samantha Wilson from Owens Intermediate School
- 2nd — Natalie Aziz, Camilo del Rosario, Maggie Meshreky, Justin Mokri, Jadon Valpredo, and Ben Wisnoff from St. John’s Lutheran School
- 3rd — Mallory Ashe, Wyatt Bassett, Lucas Fitzgerald, Lucy Forsyth, and Riley Taft from Stockdale Elementary School
The following winners 7th and 8th grade:
Serious Interpretation Solo
- 1st — Seneca Corral from Stiern Middle School
- 2nd — Morgan Reed from Tevis Jr. High School
- 3rd — Tu Trong from Warren Jr. High School
Humorous Interpretation Solo
- 1st — Ashely Dreyer from St. John’s Lutheran School
- 2nd — Elizabeth Plank from Warren Jr. High School
- 3rd — Bree Goesman from McKee Middle School
Serious Interpretation Duo
- 1st — Reese Dover and Lulu Jouda from St. John’s Lutheran School
- 2nd — Pishoy Resk and Riley Truong from Warren Jr. High School
- 3rd — Rossi Moe and Madelynne Murray from Freedom Middle School
Humorous Interpretation Duo
- 1st — Joelle Jouda and Samya Sharma from St. John’s Lutheran School
- 2nd — Megan Bloemhof and Jude Maldanado from Maple School
- 3rd — Susana Zaragoza and Gillian Zuniga from Cecil Avenue Math & Science Academy
Verse Choir
- 1st — Charles Gless, Seema Kalha, Lucie Khuu, Mary Kim Park, Benjamin Roh, and Anneliese Sullivan from St. John’s Lutheran School
- 2nd — Addysen Eggers, Graciela Leui, Addison Ramey, and Aubrey Thompson from Rosedale Middle School
- 3rd — Devansh Anand, Krrish Kapadia, Anum Khan, Ananya Komireddy, Nidhi Pandya, and Eshaan Sidhu from Warren Jr. High School
