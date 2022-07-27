 Skip to main content
KCSOS announces policies for free student meals

Due to California’s recently adopted Universal Meal Program, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office and all of Kern County’s 46 public school districts are announcing an amendment to their policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year, effective now until June 30, 2023.

All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge during their school day. 

