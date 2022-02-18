KCSOS announces Leaders in Life leadership conference

Leaders in Life said its 22nd annual conference will be held March 10 at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center, according to a news release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
Two separate sessions will be held, one from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and another from noon to 2:30 p.m. The conference is planned for teens by teens, and has impacted thousands of young lives over the past two decades.
The purpose of this event is to give local youth a positive environment to discuss and evaluate issues they face daily, according to organizers.
The Mechanics Bank Convention Center is located at 1001 E. Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.
For more information, visit the event website at leadersinlife.org.