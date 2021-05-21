You have permission to edit this article.
KCSOS announces Classified Employees of the Year

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced its 2021 Kern County Classified Employees of the Year.

According to a news release from the KCSOS, school districts nominated exemplary classified employees in eight categories designated by the California Department of Education.

The categories included: Technical Services, Transportation Services, Food and Nutrition Services, Health and Student Services, Skilled Trades, Clerical and Administrative Services, Paraprofessional, and Custodial and Maintenance Services.

A panel of judges from KCSOS selected an honoree in each category to be considered for the State Classified Employees of the Year, which will be chosen later this year by the CDE.

Here are this year’s Kern County School Classified Employees of the Year:

Tyler Juengst

Technology Technician I

Standard School District

Technical Services Category

Darla Hylton

School Bus Driver

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District

Transportation Services Category

Michelle Arriola

Cook

Norris School District

Food and Nutrition Services Category

Deborah Bega

Yard Aide

Earl Warren Junior High / Panama-Buena Vista Union School District

Health and Student Services Category

Clayton Taylor

Maintenance Specialist II

Norris School District

Skilled Trades Category

Maria Arevalo

Receptionist/Switchboard

Bakersfield City School District

Clerical and Administrative Services Category

Diana Cota

Instructional Aide-Special Education

Taft Union High School

Paraprofessional Category

April Howard

Custodian

Old River Elementary / Panama-Buena Vista Union School District

Custodial and Maintenance Services Category

