KCSOS announces Classified Employees of the Year

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced its 2021 Kern County Classified Employees of the Year.
According to a news release from the KCSOS, school districts nominated exemplary classified employees in eight categories designated by the California Department of Education.
The categories included: Technical Services, Transportation Services, Food and Nutrition Services, Health and Student Services, Skilled Trades, Clerical and Administrative Services, Paraprofessional, and Custodial and Maintenance Services.
A panel of judges from KCSOS selected an honoree in each category to be considered for the State Classified Employees of the Year, which will be chosen later this year by the CDE.
Here are this year’s Kern County School Classified Employees of the Year:
Tyler Juengst
Technology Technician I
Standard School District
Technical Services Category
Darla Hylton
School Bus Driver
Panama-Buena Vista Union School District
Transportation Services Category
Michelle Arriola
Cook
Norris School District
Food and Nutrition Services Category
Deborah Bega
Yard Aide
Earl Warren Junior High / Panama-Buena Vista Union School District
Health and Student Services Category
Clayton Taylor
Maintenance Specialist II
Norris School District
Skilled Trades Category
Maria Arevalo
Receptionist/Switchboard
Bakersfield City School District
Clerical and Administrative Services Category
Diana Cota
Instructional Aide-Special Education
Taft Union High School
Paraprofessional Category
April Howard
Custodian
Old River Elementary / Panama-Buena Vista Union School District
Custodial and Maintenance Services Category