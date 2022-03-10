KCSO: Woman, 24, arrested in connection to assault with knife

A woman was arrested after assaulting a person in Mojave, causing non-life-threatening injuries, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies on Thursday went to the 3300 block of Arthur Avenue in Mojave after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, the news release added.
Donisha Brown, 24, of Mojave eventually surrendered to deputies after inititally refusing to do so, according to the news release. Brown was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.