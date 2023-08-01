Los Angeles. Humboldt. San Luis Obispo. In a sign that attempts to draw law enforcement to work in Kern County are working, authorities gathered Tuesday to welcome a near-record entrance of lateral transfers from these and other areas.

“I want you all to know you’re onto something big here,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said. “You’re on the ground floor. This department’s wide open to you for promotions, (so) go forth and conquer.”

