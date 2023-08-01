Los Angeles. Humboldt. San Luis Obispo. In a sign that attempts to draw law enforcement to work in Kern County are working, authorities gathered Tuesday to welcome a near-record entrance of lateral transfers from these and other areas.
“I want you all to know you’re onto something big here,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said. “You’re on the ground floor. This department’s wide open to you for promotions, (so) go forth and conquer.”
The 12 new deputies welcomed to Kern County Sheriff’s Office are lateral transfers, meaning they were previously sworn personnel somewhere else before switching to Kern. The transfers range in experience and background, with some having more than a decade of experience while others have been in the field for a year or less.
After graduating from the Los Angeles Police Academy in February 2022, Deputy Sheriff Darnease Brim served in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office for a year before transferring to Kern County last month.
A Lancaster native, Brim said he appreciated the welcoming to a county he’s lived just south of for years.
“I thought it was really nice that they took the time out to do that for us,” Brim said of the ceremony. “It makes me feel valuable.”
Ceremonies like this are unheard of, said Sgt. Charles Shinn of the KCSO Background Investigations Unit, which also handles recruitment. He added that the idea for it came as a result of the spike in transfers last month.
“We’ve had probably 30 applicants in the past six months,” Shinn said after the ceremony, “which has led to this large group you see before you.”
Most of the new transfers will work at the Lerdo Justice Facility as detention deputies, while others will work at the Downtown Services Division in Bakersfield.
Shinn attributes the rise in applicants to recent improvements made to sheriff's pay and benefits. This includes a 22% raise and a $15,000 hiring bonus approved by the Kern Board of Supervisors in January. With the pay increase, detention deputies can expect to earn between $5,479 and $6,548 monthly, depending on rank and facility.
When considering these changes, coupled with a 4% cost-of-living increase for detention deputies and recent amendments to management rank contracts, Shinn said the result will be a snowball effect.
“Even a little increase in staffing leads to better morale in the (county) jail,” Shinn said. “That word gets out there and you talk to these individuals and you find it’s not only the pay but the word is the work environment is improving. When you combine these together, that’s what led to our retention side.”
Recruitment and retention have been a big issue for the KSCO, where high vacancy and turnover rates have tanked morale and required significant overtime to meet staffing requirements. In the interim, the department has supplanted its downtown jail with deputy sheriffs.
But law enforcement is a stable job, Shinn said, especially in Kern County.
“Where it’s oil fields and agriculture and it’s always an up or downhill swing, law enforcement is here, and we’re not going anywhere,” Shinn said.
Asked why he came to Kern, Brim didn’t mention the salary or bonus.
“My boys, they wrestle out here in Kern County,” Brim said, adding that his two sons competed in the state tournament held in Bakersfield in February.
“And that’s how I got familiar with this area, from my boys wrestling and stuff like that,” Brim said. “And I just liked it out here.”