KCSO: Wasco middle school counselor said he inappropriately touched student, 14

A search warrant filed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a Wasco middle school counselor admitted to touching a 14-year-old student inappropriately.
A girl at Thomas Jefferson Middle School met Jose Solis when she went to the school’s office to retrieve her phone after school, the search warrant said. A teacher had confiscated the phone after the girl used it in class.
“I think you owe me a favor now,” Solis told the teenager when she came to get it, according to KCSO’s search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Solis then hugged the girl and kissed her, despite the student saying they could get into trouble, the girl said. He began to inappropriately touch her, while making her inappropriately touch him too, the search warrant added, before she finally left.
The girl was repeatedly called into Solis’ office by him, and the sexual behavior continued for at least four days, the search warrant said.
“Come back when you are 18,” Solis reportedly told the student before she finally escaped.
Deputies conducted a pretext call with Solis after he friended the teen on a social media application called Shapchat. He admitted to touching the teenager, said it was all his fault and that he was sorry for everything — he was attracted to the girl because of her personality, the search warrant said.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel wrote in an email that prosecutors received KCSO’s investigation into Solis and are reviewing any potential charges. An arraignment has been set for Feb. 23.