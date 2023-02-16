 Skip to main content
KCSO: Wasco middle school counselor said he inappropriately touched student, 14

A search warrant filed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a Wasco middle school counselor admitted to touching a 14-year-old student inappropriately.

A girl at Thomas Jefferson Middle School met Jose Solis when she went to the school’s office to retrieve her phone after school, the search warrant said. A teacher had confiscated the phone after the girl used it in class.

