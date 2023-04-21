 Skip to main content
KCSO warns residents about phone scam

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday about a phone scam in which a caller claims to be a sergeant and asked for electronic payment.

The caller pretends to be a Sgt. Newhall and asks residents to pay for missing jury duty or information about a case. KCSO doesn’t ask for payment for this information.

