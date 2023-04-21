KCSO warns residents about phone scam

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday about a phone scam in which a caller claims to be a sergeant and asked for electronic payment.
The caller pretends to be a Sgt. Newhall and asks residents to pay for missing jury duty or information about a case. KCSO doesn’t ask for payment for this information.
KCSO also doesn’t ask for money, banking or payment information over the phone. It also doesn’t accept payment for fees, tickets or fines.
If a suspected scammer calls you, ask the person for their name, employee identification number, callback number and a reference number for the matter they call about. This information will be used by KCSO to figure out the validity of the request.
Reports about suspicious phone calls may be directed to KCSO at 661-861-3110.