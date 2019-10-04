The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam with people pretending to be law enforcement.
The suspect will call the victim from what appears to be the main line of KCSO headquarters and tell the victim they or a loved one have an active warrant, KCSO said. The suspect will then tell the victim to either to pay a fine or risk arrest. The suspect identifies themselves as a deputy, sergeant, lieutenant or other rank within KCSO, the department said.
The suspect is using caller ID spoofing to make it appear as if the call is coming from KCSO, the department said.
KCSO does not accept payments for active warrants over the phone. Fines associated with warrants are paid to the courts, and they do not actively solicit warrant payments by phone.
If you suspect a potential scam, call KCSO's Communication Center at 861-3110.
