Beware, says the Kern County Sheriff's Office, of a person claiming to be with KCSO and saying you've missed a court date. It's a scam.
The phone scam is targeting residents, KCSO said Monday. The caller claims to be with the sheriff's office and says the person has missed a court date, an arrest warrant has been issued and the person needs to wire money to an account to avoid arrest and take care of the arrest warrant.
The caller even uses names of actual KCSO employees, a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release warns.
KCSO warns that anyone receiving such as call should research the matter before giving out any personal information or funds.
"When you take a phone call you suspect to be a scam, you can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number and callback number as well as a reference number for the matter they are calling about. This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request," KCSO said in its news release.
Anyone who receives a scam call can contact KCSO at 861-3110, or your local law enforcement agency, to report the incident.