The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports in the past week of kidnapping and extortion threats that have turned out to be unfounded, a news release states.
In each case, an individual was contacted by phone or social media and informed that a parent, sibling or child had been kidnapped. A ransom was then demanded for their release, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
"These incidents have been investigated and are unfounded," the news release said. The phone numbers and accounts are disconnected upon call back and appear to originate from out-of-state state or outside the country, KCSO said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.