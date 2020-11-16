The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has backtracked on statements it made last week claiming it had received a report from the California Department of Justice related to an investigation into civil rights violations.
On Monday, KCSO Lt. Joel Swanson said the department had simply learned what was in the report, and had begun work on implementing some of the anticipated recommendations.
“I thought we had actually been physically given the full copy of the report and we had not been,” he said, referencing comments he made Friday claiming the department had received a lengthy document from the Justice Department.
“We’ve been in constant communication with DOJ,” he said. “We’re waiting to get that entire report to go over it completely.”
The Kern County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to talk about the conclusion of the DOJ’s investigation in closed session Tuesday. The public has been waiting since 2016 for the Justice Department to finish looking into a reported “pattern and practice of excessive force” at KCSO and the Bakersfield Police Department.
The investigation started after the British newspaper, The Guardian, called Kern County law enforcement the deadliest police forces in the nation when uses of force were adjusted for population.
On Friday, the Justice Department said only that the investigation remained ongoing. Officials with the city of Bakersfield said they had not been informed of any changes to the status of the DOJ’s investigation.