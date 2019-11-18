Video surveillance that allegedly shows a woman tampering with food ordered by a Bakersfield police officer at a Rosedale McDonald's will not be released at this time, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.
The decision was made in collaboration with the Kern County District Attorney's office "to ensure the suspect’s right to a fair trial and to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation," KCSO said in a news release.
McDonald’s management provided deputies with the surveillance video, KCSO said.
On Friday, sheriff's deputies arrested Tatyana Hargrove, 21, on suspicion of mingling a harmful substance with food, a felony. The incident happened on Nov. 12 at the McDonald's near the intersection of Allen Road and Rosedale Highway.
Restaurant management reported that while reviewing surveillance video, they learned an employee intentionally tampered with food that was served to a Bakersfield Police Department officer. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.
Hargrove was at the center of a high-profile dispute with the BPD in 2017, after two police officers mistook her for a male suspect and she was bitten by a police dog. Hargrove said at the time she had been thrown to the ground and punched in the face by the officers. The officers' accounts differed from Hargrove, providing a less confrontational version of the encounter.
The BPD eventually called the encounter a case of mistaken identity while the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP said it was racially motivated.
Hargrove sued the city of Bakersfield in federal court in 2017 alleging excessive force and civil rights violations, seeking punitive and compensatory damages. In October, a jury found in favor of the city and the police officers.
