KCSO: Vehicle, child found after carjacking attempt; suspect still at large

A stolen vehicle and child were found after an alleged carjacking attempt that occurred Thursday in east Bakersfield.
According to a KCSO news release, the incident occurred at about 3:47 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Niles Street and learned that a 3-year-old child was in a vehicle that was stolen.
Approximately 20 minutes later, deputies were called for a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Bernard Street with a child alone inside. Upon arrival they confirmed it was the same stolen vehicle and missing child, who was uninjured.
There is no suspect information available at this time, the KCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the agency at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.