KCSO: Use of force by deputy in shooting that injured 1 within department policy

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office ruled Tuesday a shooting by a deputy in which a man was injured was within department policy and released a video showing what happened.
On April 8, KCSO received a call from the 300 block of Casa Loma Drive about a person shooting in their house.
“We’re hiding in the living room on the floor,” a 911 caller said, as the caller begged deputies to hurry.
Responding deputies went to the scene and saw evidence of a shooting — a window was shattered with gunfire and a bullet fragment was found near a dresser, according to the video depicting the shooting. The suspect, Juan Jose Campos, 43, wasn’t standing outside the main residence when deputies arrived, the video stated.
A search to find Campos began, including inside a residential space disconnected from the main house. The video shows a deputy announcing himself as he searches through rooms and finding Campos inside a bedroom.
Campos was holding a gun at deputies, according to the video, and Deputy Jeffrey Ott began firing at him. Ott also told Campos to put his hands up.
Ott put his hands up after a burst of gunfire, while also promising deputies would pay, according to the video.
Campos was taken to a hospital with injuries. He’s been charged with six felonies, including attempted murder.
Ott was put on administrative leave. The case was submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for criminal review, as is routine.